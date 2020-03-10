Some fans concerned NFL Draft could get live cancellation over virus
By Brian Miller
There are a growing number of fans who are starting to get worried that the NFL Draft will lose it’s “LIVE” Las Vegas show due to the Coronavirus.
Yes, the Coronavirus is making its way into the NFL Draft. As fans ready themselves to attend the largest non-sports game sporting event in the world, there are concerns that the virus could force the league and the city of Las Vegas to cancel the big show and leave it to the televisions cameras to broadcast the event.
This is not a major network or sports writers vision or concern, this is, for now, a growing concern among some fans on social media who worry that the crowds being puzzle tight could quickly pass the virus to hundreds of people quickly.
The above tweet is one of many that have been popping up over the social media platform as well as some on Facebook. Over the weekend, Italy quarantined their entire country and also are forcing professional soccer games to be played in front of no one. Empty stadiums dot the games and there has been speculation that play may be suspended for a month or more.
In the United States, things have not begun to get so dire. Despite stock market drops and growing fears among the populations centered around known cases, including Miami, most people are aware of the threat and using common sense rather than fear.
As for the NFL Draft, it would be surprising if the league and the city of Las Vegas opted to cancel the event. Simply put, as one of our own contributing writers put it, Sean Moon, There is simply too much money to be lost for anyone to take the concerns of a virus seriously.
A bigger question though could be how many draft prospects will attend the event? Stuck in the “green room” for hours, fan meet and greets, interviews, hand shaking and more hand shaking, some are going to opt to sit at home with family.
No matter what happens, the virus is entering the thoughts of sports fans and it could eventually lead to changes but for now, until a full-blown increase in cases is seen, I would expect the NFL Draft to continue as planned. The real question then would be, will you attend?