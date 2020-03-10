Miami Dolphins best linebacker for now is Jerome Baker
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a decent young group of linebackers that will be added to this off-season but for now, Jerome Baker is the best on the unit.
This is a tough call honestly. Miami Dolphins Jerome Baker stands out as does Vince Biegel and really it comes down to a couple of small, minor, differences. Baker has far better stats and that clearly puts him at the top.
Biegel came to Miami last off-season in a straight-up trade with New Orleans that sent Kiko Alonso to the Saints. Biegel quickly embraced the multi-faceted role on Brian Flore’s defense and had no problems learning the different assignments that were required of him.
Last year, Biegel was impressive in the games he appeared in. He had 13 QB hits in 2019. Sam Eguavoen also looked good in 2019 and should provide the Dolphins valuable depth in 2020 if they bolster the unit.
Still, there is no one on the roster now that is better than Baker. He is versatile and is playing both the run and the pass better as he continues to improve. He is a leader on the defensive side of the ball and he should continue to do so regardless of what the Miami Dolphins opt to do this off-season.
The Dolphins are expected to pursue linebacker help in free agency and potentially the draft as well but there is no indication that the draft will provide the Dolphins with a top pick at the position considering they have other needs and free agency should provide what they need.
The Dolphins will enter the league new year with needs at defensive end and that should give the linebackers more freedom to do what Flores wants on defense but things could get interesting with free agency, especially if Kyle Van Noy is added to the roster.