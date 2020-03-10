Mike Gesicki made a statement in 2019 and needs to repeat it
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may finally have a top tight end in Mike Gesicki who clearly emerged as the team’s best tight end on the roster.
In 2019, Miami Dolphins’ tight end, Mike Gesicki was at a crossroads. A crossroads on the team and especially with the fan base. The selection of Gesicki in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft was not met with all ringing endorsements from many fans.
Gesicki got very little help from Adam Gase and the offensive style that he ran. A style that today, fans and media alike still are trying to figure out and not in a good way. Still, entering his second year, many thought that Gesicki would step up but early that wasn’t the case.
By the end of the year, Gesicki had arrived and made his presence known. The game was clicking for him. He finished the year with 51 receptions for 570 yards. An 11.2 YPC average with five touchdowns. More importantly, he was becoming a top target for Ryan Fitzpatrick and his routes were being run very well.
Entering the 2020 season, the expectations for Gesicki to take yet another step forward are high. He won’t likely make it to the elite status of other tight ends but he should start to show that is the direction he is heading.
Clearly Gesicki is the best TE on the Dolphins roster and that likely won’t change this year. Miami has five TEs on the roster today but that could change with the draft in April and maybe a veteran is added during free agency. Clive Walford is still trying to get a hold on the second TE spot that is currently split between Durham Smythe and Chris Myarick. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins bring in more competition for that number two role or if they ride the season with three or four from the list. Michael Roberts is also in the mix but has a long way to go.