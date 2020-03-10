Xavien Howard needs to prove he is still Miami Dolphins best corner
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins really love what they have in Xavien Howard but now, he has to step up and show why he is the best corner on the Dolphins roster.
Xavien Howard got his extension but the Miami Dolphins didn’t get to see much of him during their teardown 2019 rebuilding season. Howard spent most of the season on IR with a knee injury. Now healthy, the team needs him to show why he is their best defender.
Howard is the best player on defense and it really isn’t close. Last year Howard wasn’t able to show the team his value or that he warranted an extension but he is healthy now or will be the start of the off-season workouts and the Dolphins need him to become the leader they envision.
On the field, Howard is a ball-hawking corner who may not have his own “island” but does a pretty good job of keeping receivers out of his space. This year the Dolphins will likely add another corner, more likely two. Eric Rowe is better suited for the slot and situational play but the Dolphins need another lockdown type on the outside.
More likely that players come from the draft but if certain situations with other teams don’t play out, the Dolphins could make a move via trade or look to the free-agent market to find the guy who will man the other side.
2019 saw a lot of young players tossed into the system and as the season wore on they got better but that does not mean they are ready to take on starting roles full time. With Howard back and better options available to the team, the secondary should become very strong this year and in the future.