Reshad Jones stands out at as the best Miami Dolphins safety
By Brian Miller
The best Miami Dolphins safety is clearly Reshad Jones as the 2020 free agency period gets closer but is his future with the Dolphins?
When it comes to the Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, it isn’t a clear case of him being a member of the 2020 team. In fact, he could easily be gone before free agency begins. In fact, considering that this was actually written six days ago, he may already be gone.
That is the nature of the NFL and the future that is uncertain for Jones. Miami is set to pay him $15.6 million in 2020 and while they would eat $8 million-plus, they would also save $7.5 million in cap space according to Overthecap.com.
The Dolphins, unlike last year, are not in a position of needing or wanting cap space so releasing Jones may not make a ton of sense. Still, his production is starting to drop and the Dolphins may want to go in a different direction. It is unlikely that Jones would garner much in a trade given his current salary but we have seen the Dolphins pay portions of salaries to flip a player for a draft pick.
Jones will at least for now, enter the season as the top player in the locker room at the position. Miami has Walt Aikens who will be a free agent if not re-signed, Adrian Colbert, Montre Hartage, and Bobby McCain listed as the teams’ safeties. McCain did well last year but the Dolphins would be better off dropping him back to slot corner.
There future may be uncertain but there is still talent within Jones and when he is on his game, he is hard to make plays on. In Miami’s system, it is unclear if he will be needed to blitz as much as year’s past but he can still help stop the run and when he is out, it shows.