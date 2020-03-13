Miami Dolphins hosting RB as other teams pull back operations
By Brian Miller
Some NFL teams have opted to curb some of their daily operations but the Miami Dolphins, for now, are business as usual and continue draft prep.
The Miami Dolphins are continuing their daily operations, at least for now. Today they are hosting NFL Draft prospect and Ohio State University running back J.K. Dobbins in Davie today at the team’s facility.
Some NFL teams have pulled scouts off the road and others have sent non-essential personell home to work. Colleges are postponing athletes pro-days and the sport world in general has pretty much cancelled everything from March Madness tournaments to NBA, NHL, and Golf events. There is growing pressure on the NFL to delay free agency and cancel events at the draft.
It is good to see the Dolphins keeping things moving along. Dobbins is a top running back prospect who many project as a first or second round draft pick. If the Dolphins could get Dobbins in round two, they would have a really good prospect on the roster at a big position of need.
The race for the top running back in this year’s class is between two players and maybe a third depending on what “expert” you believe. Dobbins, D’Andre Swift of Georgia, and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. Most believe that Swift is the top runner while others of course think that Dobbins will be the best of this class.
For Miami, the running back situation is an interesting one. They are slim on talent at the position and need to upgrade over Kalen Ballage but will they look to the draft or a top veteran in free agency? If they opt to sign a top runner off the market, they will likely look at the mid-rounds of the draft for depth and development at the position, if at all.
For now, Miami is getting the pre-draft meetings set up and working through their processes but it won’t be until the draft and free agency that we learn what their thinking processes are.
UPDATE: Coaches and scouts have been pulled from doing road trips and some employees have been given the choice to work from home but the facility is still open for now.
Dobbins was in Miami working out and did not fly to Miami.