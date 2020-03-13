Miami Dolphins tender three including Isaiah Ford ahead of free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been busy the last few days as they make decisions regarding their roster and on Thursday, the business of retention was on the table.
In the last three days, the Miami Dolphins have decided to decline the option on Daniel Kilgore‘s contract and have told Reshad Jones that they will release him on March 18th, the start of free agency. On Thursday, they needed to get a few impending free agents locked up.
Isaiah Ford has bounced on and off the Dolphins practice squad and 53 man roster over the last couple of years, now, they will be bringing him back for another training camp. Ford played well when given the chance last year in limited action due to injury.
The Miami Dolphins tendered Ford, who was a restricted free agent. They have also tendered the following players as well, linebacker Trent Harris and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.
Sieler was a 7th round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He spent part of the 2019 season with the Ravens before the Miami Dolphins added him during the season. He has nine starts in his career. With Miami, he had two quarterback hits.
Trent Harris joined the Dolphins for the 2019 season after going undrafted. He started three games for the Dolphins last season posting 22 combined tackles and two hits on the quarterback.
Miami still has 13 remaining free agents to make decisions on. Kendrick Norton will not return to the NFL due to his pre-camp accident last year.
Decisions on those players will need to be made in the next several days as the legal tampering period begins March 15th, two days from now. The Dolphins have four restricted free agents, Vince Biegel, Deon Lacey, Chase Allen, and Matt Haack.
In addition, the Dolphins have two exclusive rights free agents, Norton and Adrian Colbert, a free safety. The unrestricted list includes Aqib Talib, Evan Boehm, Walt Aikens, J’Marcus Webb, John Jenkins, Clive Walford, and Trevor Davis.