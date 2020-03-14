Miami Dolphins get a visit in with quarterback Jordan Love
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have pulled their scouts from the road and are limiting what goes on in their training facility but yesterday they got in a visit with Jordan Love.
Quarterback is a big part of the Miami Dolphins off-season plans and the draft is primed for the Dolphins to add a young franchise quarterback. On Friday, the Dolphins managed to get Jordan Love in on a 30 visit.
For those of you who are in “love” with Love, I know who you are Lisa Johnson, the decision to get him in for a visit could be a sign that the Dolphins like this kid more than we know or have heard. NFL teams are allowed to host 30 out of state prospects ahead of the draft and there has been some speculation that the NFL could put a stop to these visits as early as Sunday due to rising Coronavirus concerns.
The Dolphins also got a quick visit in with running back J.K. Dobbins. Both players had their visits moved up due to travel concerns. While I can’t confirm Jordan Love’s situation, Dobbins was in South Florida working out so his appearance was a drive to the facility and not one involving air travel.
Love has become a hot prospect after a solid NFL Combine. While his 2019 season wasn’t as good as his 2018, many cite the fact that his surrounding team wasn’t as good as the other top QB’s. Love has a lot of growth ahead of him and is not considered a day one starter type but the Dolphins don’t need that type of player in 2020 necessarily.
With a little over four weeks to go until the draft, there is going to be a lot more speculation about who the Dolphins like and don’t like.