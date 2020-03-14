Miami Dolphins tender Vince Biegel which was actually a no-brainer
By Brian Miller
Vince Biegel has been tendered by the Miami Dolphins in a move that many have been waiting for and one that was completely expected.
A year ago, there wasn’t many Miami Dolphins fans who knew who Vince Biegel was, as pointed out by Josh Houtz on Twitter, he was simply the guy Miami got in exchange for Kiko Alonso. A year later, Dolphins fans were hoping that the restricted free agent would receive a tender offer.
Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter that the Dolphins tendered him an original-round offer that is worth $2.13 million for the year. Once it is signed he will stay with the Dolphins.
Biegel was drafted in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers so if he is signed by another team, the Dolphins would receive a 4th round pick as compensation. That isn’t likely.
Biegel did well in his first year with the Dolphins and became a defensive leader on the field. He embraced the need to be well rounded as a player in Brian Flores’ system. He learned multiple assignments and when asked about it last year said that he would do whatever the coaches asked of him.
The Dolphins should not have any problems retaining him and another solid season by Biegel should lead to a long-term contract which would be the first of his career. Biegel is similar to Alonso but doesn’t play with the same recklessness that Alonso was often flagged for.
The Dolphins could add another linebacker in the draft but the position isn’t as much of a need as other positions.