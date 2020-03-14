NFL suspends all in-person visits with draft prospects
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got in two quick in-person visits with draft prospects just ahead of the NFL releasing a memo telling teams they can no longer visit.
The Coronavirus has finally hit the NFL but the Miami Dolphins got ahead of the notice that the league was suspending all in-person pre-draft visits. A memo that was sent to teams on Friday outline the process moving forward according to a report by Dan Graziano.
Graziano outlines the memo that was sent on Twitter. Teams can continue to have contact with incoming prospects via phone calls and video messages. All contact must be reported to the league offices and they are restricted to three per week and no more than one hour in length. The report to the league must include all participants and lenght of the call.
This is the leagues immediate response to the current situation involving the health issues but for now the league will continue to operate but with a different outline of operations. It is unclear if the NFL will suspend operations or delay the start of free agency.
In addition, the NFL Draft being held in Las Vegas in late April is still on the schedule. The NFL is taking more of a wait and see approach before they cancel the fan-fest event that surrounds it. Whether they postpone the event is unclear as well.
The Dolphins were able to get quick visits in with running back J.K. Dobbins and quarterback Jordan Love prior to the NFL memo.
One NFL media member stated that the changes will likely effect the deeper draft picks who would have benefited from in-person visits and those with flags due to off-field concerns. With teams not being able to meet those individuals in person, their draft stock could slip and fall while others without character concerns could rise due to less of a need to meet with teams.
We expect more clarity about the NFL’s situation by the end of the weekend.