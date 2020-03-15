Ex Miami Dolphins starting QB Ryan Tannehill gets new deal with Titans
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is a rich man and now he is richer after signing a four-year deal to stay in Tennessee.
The Miami Dolphins gave Ryan Tannehill a contract extension worth around $100 million but Tannehill never saw the end of that deal with the Dolphins. In fact, as the 2019 season began, the Dolphins paid a large portion of the remaining $15 million to trade the QB to Tennessee. Now he has another four years to lead the Titans.
Per Jeff Darlington, the contract breaks down like this.
- $118m total
- $29.5m average per year
- $62m full guarantee
- $91m total guarantee
It was announced today that the Titans are giving the QB a four-year $118 million deal that sets him up as one of the top paid players in the NFL.
While there is no real significance for the Miami Dolphins, meaning the 4th round draft pick is not going to get go any higher which wouldn’t matter because they traded it anyways, but after a season that saw Tannehill start the year as the back-up and then take over the starting job was pretty good for the former Miami signal-caller.
Tannehill had a great year in 2019 leading the Titans to the playoffs and to the AFC Championship game. Tannehill posted several of the league’s top statistics over the course of the final six weeks after taking over the job.
Covering Tannehill had its ups and its downs since 2012 and while many fans were glad he was leaving, admittedly it was time for a new view for the QB. Still, it is good to see him finding success in the league and hopefully, he can continue to find success in the league. Especially against the Patriots but not so much against Miami.