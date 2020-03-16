Byron Jones reported to have agreed to deal with the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are making their biggest splash yet and it may just lock up the teams secondary for years to come. Byron Jones is signing with Miami.
The Miami Dolphins are getting the big secondary fish on the market according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Byron Jones is inking a major free-agent deal with the Dolphins.
Jones has been linked to the Raiders and the Eagles on this first day of “legal tampering” but it is the Miami Dolphins who appear to have cast the better bait. Fishing with more than just money, the Dolphins can offer him no state income tax to go along with his soon to be expanded wealth.
Considered to be one of the top corners in the league, the soon to be former Dallas Cowboys corner is entering his sixth NFL season. Drafted by the Cowboys in the first round, 27th overall, in 2015, Jones has lived up to his draft spot.
Jones becomes the third player added today that was drafted in the first round for their previous teams. Over his five seasons, Jones has one Pro Bowl appearance. He has started 73 games out of 79 games.
He has 270 solo tackles and 340 combined. He has two interceptions and one touchdown as well.
While he is not an interception machine, he is very good and knocking the ball down and defending the pass. He has 43 passed defended.
This is a solid pick up for the Dolphins but the salary is going to be an interesting one to see. An early rumor is that it will be in the neighborhood of $17 million per season. He will be the highest-paid corner in the NFL and the Dolphins will now have two of those top five cornerback contracts with Xavien Howard.