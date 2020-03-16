Miami Dolphins add special teams safety Clayton Fejedelem
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins busy first day of tampering continues as they added a special teams player to their roster named Clayton Fejedelem.
After agreeing to terms with Shaq Lawson and Ereck Flowers earlier today the Miami Dolphins have taken a different approach and added a depth player who has stood out on special teams, Clayton Fejedelem.
Fejedelem has played four seasons with the Bengals and has stood out on the special teams unit as a back-up safety. The Dolphins will officially release Reshad Jones on Wednesday so the depth was needed. Miami is likely, for now, to roll with Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain at safety.
A seventh-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2016, his career has been one made up of special teams play. As Beasley mentioned in his tweet, the safety has not missed any games due to injury.
The three-year deal is on par with what the Dolphins have done today adding Flowers and Lawson each on three-year deals. Miami so far has avoided adding anyone to more than three seasons.
Fejedelem has one interception in his four-year career and has posted 117 total tackles. He also has one forced fumble. Miami was hoping to get better on special teams but it is a bit surprising that they locked up a player this early as most teams have been focusing on the top two tiers of the free-agent market.
While Miami has agreed in principle with all three players, nothing can be made final until free agency officially opens on Wednesday at 4:00 pm. Today kicked off the legal tampering window that has already seen two blockbuster NFL trades and a lot of transactions.