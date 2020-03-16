Miami Dolphins go offensive line with first free agent adding Ereck Flowers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn’t stay quiet long and have added their first 2020 free agent. Reports indicate that the Dolphins have added Ereck Flowers.
It is being reported that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with free-agent guard Ereck Flowers previously of the Washington Redskins. This according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
The deal is reported to be for $30 million with $19.5 million guaranteed according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald who cites Flowers’ agent.
The deal as shown is only for three years which could indicate a short-term vision with the hopes of developing another guard to eventually replace him. The guaranteed money is a bit high for a guard and one that has only had one really good year at the position after failing as a tackle with the Giants.
Flowers, a University of Miami product, was the 9th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Taken by the New York Giants, Flowers struggled and after three years moved on from the Giants. He landed with the Jaguars in 2018 starting two games in his five appearances.
Last year he joined the Redskins and was moved to guard where he started all 16 games but still there are questions about his commitment to the game. Flowers still has a lot to prove and it is unclear why the Dolphins made him a priority out of the gate with other more accomplished linemen available.
The Dolphins may have landed their first free agent with the hopes of fixing their offensive line but most fans are not thrilled with the deal or the player.