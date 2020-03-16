NFL free agency official begins with legal tampering, Miami Dolphins quiet
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are quiet as the NFL free agency period kicked off at noon with the start of legal tampering. Now we wait.
In year’s past, we got an idea of what the Miami Dolphins might be up to when the clock turned from 11:59 to 12:00 pm three days before the start of the real NFL free agency period. Now, this year, things are oddly quiet from the team but make no mistake, the Dolphins are going to be active.
With almost $100 million in cap space, some believe it is over $100 million in actual spending money, the Dolphins have the most cap space of any other NFL team and therefore can go hard at any player they want. The problem is a flurry of franchise tags were issued to keep some players off the market.
New England tagged guard Joe Thuney who many thought would be a top target of the Dolphins but it is likely that Miami will pass on the player and his rather large contract that would need to be signed. The Patriots may not have any real intentions on keeping him on the roster but instead using the tag to keep him off the actual market.
For the Dolphins, it is all about filling the holes on the roster and prioritizing their needs. The offensive line is an area that most needs to be improved but there is no indication that they will do so with high-end free agents.
The start of the free agency signing period begins Wednesday at 4:00 eastern so we will have a definitive on the early direction they are taking if they don’t make any early moves in the next 48 hours that are leaked to the public.