Miami Dolphins to add special teams/LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
By Brian Miller
While things have settled down a bit from the flurry of moves made on Monday, the Miami Dolphins are still active now signing Kamu Grugier-Hill to the roster.
Kamu Grugier-Hill has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles and the last three as the team’s special teams captain. He was originally drafted in 2016 by the Patriots so Brian Flores has some familiarity with the linebacker. He did not make the roster.
In Miami, it is not clear what role will define him. The Dolphins linebackers are not a specific area of need and even less so with the signing of Kyle Van Noy but the Dolphins do need special teams to help even though they signed special teams ace Clayton Fejedelem on Monday.
It is clear that the Dolphins are making sure that they build the roster and also are paying close attention to making their special teams better.
Grugier-Hill is 25 years-old and the contract isn’t expected to be much but it fills a small need and he brings a hard work ethic and special teams leadership to the team.
Miami can’t announce any of these moves until after the start of the league new year on Wednesday at 4:00. The team has spent a lot of time fixing the defensive side of the ball with Kyle Van Noy, Clayton Fejedelmen, Shaq Lawson, and Byron Jones topping the list of defensive free agents. So far, Miami has made only one offensive signing, Ereck Flowers to play guard.
The Dolphins still have a lot of money to spend if they desire and more roster moves are expected over the next week.