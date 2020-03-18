Miami Dolphins get their starting center in former Patriot Ted Karras
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins continued their roster overhaul on the day when the NFL free agency period officially begins adding center Ted Karras.
Ted Karras, formerly of the New England Patriots, is joing the Miami Dolphins in 2020 but his stay in Miami may not be all that long. His deal, is only for one season.
Karras is a moderate upgrade at best over Daniel Kilgore but he is a veteran and does have upside potential. He comes from a stout New England offensive line but more importantly will serve as a mentor for a year to a player likely to be drafted in late April.
His one year deal is worth $4 million and some believe he will compete with Michael Dieter who started at guard last season.
The Dolphins have been extremely active in free agency and that isn’t surprising given the amount of money Chris Grier has to spend and the vision that he and Brian Flores have for the roster. We are starting to see what that vision is as the Dolphins continue to shape and build it.
Karras was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Patriots and has spent his entire career with New England. In those four seasons, Karras has played right guard and center. He started 15 games last year for the Patriots and five games in the previous three seasons.
The Dolphins are going to see how well he develops in their system before committing to a longer deal. While Karras is only a bit better statistically than Kilgore, he is younger. Karras is only 27 years old.