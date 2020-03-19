Free agent quarterback shake-up could effect Miami Dolphins draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly wanting a franchise quarterback in next month’s draft but free agency may have dealt them an interesting blow.
When the Miami Dolphins are on the clock in late April, quarterback reportedly is one of the key spots they will target. Entering the draft season, the Dolphins were in a bit of corner as a few teams were looking to upgrade at quarterback but since then, things have fallen off and only the Chargers remain a top potential trade-up team at this point.
Entering free agency, the Colts, Chargers, Dolphins, Bengals, Buccaneers, Panthers, Bears, and Raiders all were potentially heading to a trade up for a signal-caller. Now that isn’t the case entirely.
The Buccaneers added Tom Brady, the Colts added Philip Rivers, the Raiders added Marcus Mariota, the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater, and the Jaguars traded Nick Foles to the Bears. The Jaguars are content this year with Gardner Minshew, the Patriots now need to find a quarterback but don’t have the draft ammunition to trade into the top five, and the Chargers remain in desperate need of one as well as Miami.
Live Feed
The Smoking Cuban
The Lions who may have wanted a quarterback to groom or at the very least give the impression they did, traded their top CB and now that position is one of need and Jefferey Okudah of Ohio State should be the target at three but they may not get a shot at him later than four as the Giants could draft him.
The Colts traded their number one draft pick at 13 overall to the 49’ers so even if they still wanted to draft a QB to groom behind Rivers, they no longer are in a position to do so in round one and they are not able to move up to five overall.
This leaves the Dolphins, Chargers, and Patriots who desperately need to find a quarterback. Of those three the Chargers are the most likely candidate to move up to get ahead of the Dolphins and they could try and get to three overall.
If the Dolphins don’t want to move up, they still should have a very good shot at either Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, or Jordan Love. In fact, given the QB signings and the trades made, Miami might be able to draft a different position and still get a top QB prospect at 18 which was not going to happen prior to free agency.