PhinPhanatic writers’ reaction to the addition of FA Shaq Lawson
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins second splash in free agency comes from a division rival where the team has agreed to terms on a deal with Shaq Lawson.
Shaq Lawson is a former first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills but now will face them twice each year. A part-time starter who never reached the draft position expectations of the team will now try and reach that ceiling in another uniform.
The Dolphins needed to find an edge rusher considering they simply didn’t have much at the position where the top names are Taco Charlton and Charles Harris. With the signing official, we wanted to get our writer’s opinions on the move.
George Keim
- like what the Dolphins have done here. Weaken a division rival while trying to bolster your own roster. Another young guy who the Dolphins will try to coach up. If they can and Lawson puts up good numbers, once again the $10 million a year will be a bargain.
Sean Moon
- Four years in Buffalo, he tallied 16.5 sacks. He was a back up there and will most likely be a starter in Miami. Not bad for depth and competition. 3 years, 30 million don’t seem to much of a reach, might play better in the sunshine. I like the move but still, need better at the position.
Dominic Ambrose
- I like the signing. It will help the team on D. And if he will work well with Wilkins and co. on the line. Also, the D-line coach for Dolphins (Marion Hobby) was at Clemson with Lawson. Seems like they will coach him well.
Nick Belotto
- Lawson is a young, talented defensive end who immediately improves Miami’s pass rush. Miami’s sack numbers were terrible last year and this is a great step to building a pass rush that can terrify the AFC East. As a bonus, now he can’t help Buffalo do anything special.
Dale-Paul Jordan
- Shaq Lawson looks legit. I actually love this signing as Shaq is reunited with Marion Hobby. You know our previous first-rounder Wilkins love this and our potential first-rounder this year, Isaiah Simmons couldn’t help but be enticed to play for this Miami D. What does this all mean? Miami loves Clemson players, I hope you are reading this Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stevens
- I wanted him when he was coming out of college. Reminds me a bit of Devante Parker in that he was hurt for the first 3 years of his deal so, if he can stay healthy, we might be getting an ascending player.
James Andersson
- He got what looks the same deal as Flowers and unlike him, I’m not as concerned if maybe that third year has an escape clause as he earned his stripes from a part-time basis with the Bills with fair to good results. Shaq expressed excitement when Van Noy was announced as his potential teammate.
Shawn Digity
- The Shaq Lawson signing is a good one. The Dolphins signed a guy that fills a need at edge. And there’s the Marion Hobby connection, too. I look for Lawson to be one of the better free agency contracts in recent Dolphins memory.