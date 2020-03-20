No trades in this new 2020 Miami Dolphins two-round NFL mock draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have five picks in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft and barring a trade they should be able to fill needs quickly.
As the NFL Draft approaches, more and more speculation begins to surface about what direction the Miami Dolphins might take during this year’s event. No mock draft typically hits and it is even harder to predict who might fall or who gets taken too early. In this new Miami Dolphins five-pick two-round mock draft, we look at what might be available and how the Dolphins could use those selections.
We opted to stick with two rounds as we began the draft process using the FanSpeak.com draft simulator. The reason was that as we progressed several players began to slide that really would not in the real draft. At this point, it seemed to disrupt a more natural flow of what might happen.
In other words, when a first or second-round draft prospect falls to round-four, as you will see below, it kind of throws off that mock. Kind of like a fantasy football pre-draft room where the first guy takes a WR who is no longer in the NFL. We tried three times to get the draft more realistic and then said, “o.k we will stick with this for now”. Next week, however, our own George Keim will be rolling out his next mock draft post-free agency.
Here is our Miami Dolphins twp-round mock draft.