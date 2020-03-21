PhinPhanatic reactions to the Miami Dolphins signing Emmanuel Ogbah
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opened the second day of legal free agency tampering by signing a top edge rushing prospect, Emmanuel Ogbah.
The Miami Dolphins defensive makeover continued with the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbah played three seasons with the Browns before joining the Chiefs for their 2019 Super Bowl run
Unfortunately, Ogbah’s season was cut short to just four games with an injury but he had already posted 5 sacks on the season before he went down. It will be interesting to see how he fits in with Brian Flores’ defensive philosophy.
I reached out to our contributing writers to get their opinion on the deal.
Nick Belloto
- This is one of the better signings so far mostly because of the deal structure. It’s a cheap contract for a guy who could play out of mind in Miami. If he doesn’t, he’s gone in a few years. This was a great pickup by Chris Grier and co.
Shawn Digity
- I’m on board with the Emmanuel Ogbah contract. The Dolphins needed to look at edge players and Ogbah is good value without breaking the bank.
Brian Miller
- The Dolphins made some bold moves in free agency but they all seemed to fit into a bigger puzzle. Emmanuel Ogbah fits into this mold as well. Had injury not sidelined him last season, Ogbah could have had a career year for the Chiefs on their way to the Super Bowl. In four games he had 5.5 sacks which is impressive. I think this is a very good signing for the Dolphins but my only question would be how they will fit all of these guys on the field at the same time.