Miami Dolphins had interest in Jadeveon Clowney but he wanted too much
By Brian Miller
Jadeveon Clowney could have been a Miami Dolphins but the money couldn’t be agreed upon and the Dolphins decided to look elsewhere.
When the free-agent market opened up the Miami Dolphins wasted little time looking for players that they believed would help fix the team. According to a new report from Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins may have made Jadeveon Clowney a priority.
Wilson, who works for the Houston Chronicle and knows all about Clowney from his days with the Texans, reported today that the Dolphins had offered him $17 million a year but that Clowney wanted $20 million a year. The Dolphins shrugged their shoulders and signed Shaq Lawson instead. Clowney? He is still a free agent and nothing is imminent on a new deal.
Clowney would have been another big name and there were reports last year that he was on his way to Miami in the trade that brought Laremy Tunsil but he refused to do a new deal with Miami and nixed the deal that eventually sent him to Seattle.
Clowney appears likely to be nothing more than a one-year rental for the Seahawks and frankly, the Dolphins were very smart to walk away rather than pay him what he wants. Clowney can be impressive when he wants to be but most of the time he is inconsistent and really just a one-trick pony.
The Dolphins now longer need Clowney having added Emmanuel Ogbah for far less than half of what Clowney wants.