Miami Dolphins Kyle Van Noy says his versatility is a problem for coaches
By Brian Miller
Kyle Van Noy is one of the Miami Dolphins’ new faces and on Friday he met with members of the media via teleconference to answer questions.
After spending the first part of his NFL career in New England, Kyle Van Noy is now in Miami with his former defensive coordinator Brian Flores and he made it clear that he intends to bring his way to Miami.
Speaking with reporters, Van Noy answered quite a few questions about his arrival to South Florida but he wrapped his conference call by letting everyone know who wanted to listen, that his “versatility” is what is going to create problems for other coaches.
Van Noy was asked how his strengths would help the Dolphins this year. He said he “I like that question”.
I feel like I can be a leader to this team. – Kyle Van Noy
"“I like that question. I feel like my versatility will be able to be a matchup problem for any coach because you never know where I’m going to line up and match up against; and then I feel like I can be a leader to this team. – Via Miami Dolphins released transcripts"
Van Noy was indeed used in a wide variety of roles while with the Patriots and when a player has that much versatility, it is often used improperly when they land with another team. Dolphins fans have suffered years of frustration watching big-name free agents arrive who have excelled in role “X” but then fail because coaches put them in role “Y”.
Not with Flores. Flores runs the same system or at the very least a similar system so we should expect Van Noy to succeed on this defense.
Van Noy just wants to win and in New England, that is pretty much all they know.
"I just want to win at the end of the day. It’s funny, I tell all of my friends this: there’s nothing better than winning a 1 o’clock game and being at home at night watching the Sunday night game."
In Miami, it will be a bitter pill to swallow but one that hopefully won’t have to be taken too long. With players like Van Noy who now are fitting the scheme, the Dolphins could improve quickly.
Van Noy could become the leader that the Miami Dolphins need on defense. The Dolphins now have a player who can better explain the intracies of the scheme to other players, even Jerome Baker. His attention to the details of practice and how practice equates to the games is something that the Dolphins need to rub off on other players, especially younger guys in their first year or two.
Van Noy is what the Dolphins needed and now that he is here, he needs to put it into motion on the field and on the practice field. He has the right mindset to get that done.