Back to 100%, Miami Dolphins Jordan Howard wants to be physical
A couple of years ago, rumors circulated that the Miami Dolphins had trade interest in then Bears running back Jordan Howard, now he is in Miami.
It was a delayed route that ran through Philadelphia but finally, the Miami Dolphins got Jordan Howard on the roster and now that he is healthy, he can pound the ball and improve one of the worst running games in Dolphins history.
Howard spent his first three NFL seasons with the Bears after being drafted in the fifth round. Howard saw his role diminish under first-year head coach Matt Nagy and the Bears opted to go with Tarik Cohen instead. The trade to Philadelphia cost the Eagles a 6th round pick in this year’s draft.
Howard is a physical runner. His words. He describes his running style as “…rugged, pretty physical. I like to make the defenders feel me. I’d rather hit them than they hit me. I definitely try to make them quit, that way by the fourth quarter, they don’t really want to tackle.”
Miami needs physicality on offense. Running the ball last year was a job shouldered by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick who ran with more explosiveness than Kalen Ballage at times. The departure of Kenyan Drake via trade did not help the offense but the coaches believe that Howard can.
Miami needed a solid veteran in the backfield and Howard is that. If he can stay healthy, a shoulder injury last season, he could be exactly what Brian Flores needs on his offense.
In his introductory press conference that was held late last week by the Dolphins using Zoom, Howard said that he watched a lot of Marshawn Lynch and loved the way he ran. He said that he doesn’t make a lot of people miss, that is not his style of play or his type of game.
That’s a good thing. Miami needs a bruising back that can punish defenses and wear them down.
Howard’s addition does not mean the Dolphins will not address the position in this year’s draft and many still believe that Miami will take a running back with one of their first-round selections. At most, the Dolphins would wait until the second round. That being said, there is not a major need at the position as there was a month ago and that can give the Dolphins options in the draft.