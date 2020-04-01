The Perfect Miami Dolphins Stay-At-Home Survival Kit
It looks like we’re all going to be stuck at home for awhile. But with these essentials, Miami Dolphins fans will have time flying by.
At this point, we’re all trying to stay safe and stay home. But there are only so many hours of Netflix’s Tiger King left to watch. Don’t worry. These must-haves for Miami Dolphins fans will help the time go by. Whether you’re streaming your favorite sports movie, scoring a touchdown or two in Madden, or decorating your Fan Cave, we’ve got you covered.
Miami Mountaineer Shot T-Shirt by BreakingT ($28)
Just because you aren’t leaving your house doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look good. This BreakingT shirt will help you do that and will also remind you of the time when we actually had sports to watch.
Get your t-shirt from BreakingT.
Disney+ (free trial for 7 days, then $6.99/month)
Disney+ has a ton of sports movies you can stream (The Rookie, Remember The Titans, The Sandlot, The Rookie and Miracle, just to name a few), plus it has all the… you know… Disney stuff. Want to binge Boy Meets World for a bit? Go for it. Want to jam out to the amazing 90’s X-Men cartoon theme song? You do you.
Not to mention, you can actually bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. That will get you access to comedy classics like Seinfeld, Family Guy and The Simpsons, but also all the sports content your heart desires with the impressive ESPN+ backlog – including the critically acclaimed 30 For 30 documentary series.
Start a free trial of Disney+ now.
PlayStation 4, X-Box One, or Nintendo Switch ($190 – $300+)
Gone are the days of being ashamed to be a gamer. Gaming is mainstream now and there are a ton of options for sports fans out there. Deliver bone-crunching hit-stick tackles in Madden, blast 500-foot homers in MLB The Show, put up triple-doubles in NBA 2K or sneak in some goals in NHL or FIFA.
Or, you could take out your pent-up in shooters like Battlefield or Call of Duty. Even still, you could escape the world that’s burning down around you with some Super Mario or Legend of Zelda.
You can get a 1TB PlayStation 4 for as little as $280, a 1TB X-Box One for as little as $190 or a Nintendo Switch for $280. Then, get your game on and have some fun. You deserve it.
Madden NFL 20 ($27.99 – $59.99)
Okay, so you’ve got your new console, but now you need some games. There’s no better place to start than with Madden NFL 20. You can get a hard copy shipped to you, or you can go the digital download route for more instant access.
Either way, you’ll be chucking deep balls in no time.
Get your copy of Madden NFL 20 from Gamestop.
Amazon Prime Video (one month free trial, $8.99 if not a Prime member)
More shows, more movies, more binge watching. Amazon Prime Video has everything from original programming to classics to children’s shows. Plus, there’s a lot of sports content – like The Blind Side, Ballers, Ford v Ferrari and early access to Ben Affleck’s new movie, The Way Back.
Certain programs cost more to rent than others, but there’s a ton of content included for free.
Miami Dolphins The Northwest Company 60” x 80” Throw ($44.99)
Look, you’re going to be at home for the foreseeable future, so you might as well stay nice and comfortable. This blanket is incredibly soft and warm, perfect for those gaming marathons or binge watching sessions.
Get your throw blanket from Fanatics.
Miami Dolphins WinCraft 3′ x 5′ Flag ($37.99)
Decorate your fan cave with this WinCraft flag. Seriously, renovate that fan cave of yours. It’s not like you don’t have the time.
Spruce it up with this bad boy.
Hard Rock Stadium BRXLZ ($80)
You can’t go out, but you can bring your favorite place into your home with this BRXLZ puzzle.
On a more serious note, FOCO’s products are high quality. The paint isn’t blotchy, they’re are sturdy and they would look great on your desk, on a shelf, or anywhere you can fit them.
Miami Dolphins Reversible Colorblock Hoodeez ($55)
There’s comfort, then there’s comfort. If you’ve never seen a Hoodeez before, imagine your favorite blanket and your favorite hooded sweatshirt came together and had some alone time.
The result? FOCO’s Hoodeez. Both sides are super soft and keep you nice and toasty. If you’re like me and take ‘work from home’ to mean ‘minimal effort getting dressed,’ then this is for you.
fuboTV (free trial for 7 days, then $59.99 – $79.99/month)
fuboTV gives you a comprehensive cable package without the steep prices of a cable company. Packages include local channels for most zip codes, too.
Comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR service and you can stream across all your devices.