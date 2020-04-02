Isaiah Simmons and Antoine Winfield could fill Miami Dolphins defense
The Miami Dolphins have made a splash during free agency, but the team could draft starters in the first two rounds of this draft to complete the defense.
The Miami Dolphins could control this year’s draft as they have the most selections, with 14, among any NFL team. The Dolphins could look to draft a quarterback with the 5th pick, but building the defense could still be a priority for Dolphins’ second-year head coach Brian Flores.
The Dolphins will have choices, if they choose not to trade up, with the fifth overall selection in a loaded draft. Many fans believe that the Dolphins will choose between former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. The real prize of the draft could lie with former Clemson Tiger defensive weapon Isaiah Simmons.
Simmons has demonstrated the ability to line up in multiple positions, including every linebacker spot, safety, and cornerback as well. Simmons is a versatile weapon on the football field, the one true comparison for Simmons lies well beyond the football field. Simmons is similar to the Queen in Chess, who has the ability to do just about anything on the board.
The biggest reason the Dolphins should take Simmons is this: he knows he can excel in Flores’ defensive scheme. According to The Miami Herald, Simmons spoke about his fit on the Dolphins defense at the NFL Combine.
"“The way [Flores’] defense is, obviously I would be a fit-in guy there. I feel like I could go there and be very successful.”"
Many, including NFL network’s Daniel Jeremiah, praise Simmons versatility and believe he has the skill set to succeed in every aspect of a defense.
"“Simmons is an extremely versatile, athletic defensive chess piece. He is a long, rangy athlete who lined up at linebacker, over the slot and in the deep middle for Clemson, thanks to his diverse and unique skill set. Against the pass, he has terrific range and instincts from the deep middle. He has the speed and agility to match up with top-flight tight ends and backs underneath. He is an explosive blitzer off the edge and in through the middle.”"
Simmons could be the answer for the Dolphins at five, who could then go on to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at 18 and an offensive lineman at 26. However, the second key defender the Dolphins could take in this draft is Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., son of former Minnesota Vikings corner Antoine Winfield Sr.
Winfield Jr. has shot up draft boards as of late and could be a perfect fit for the Dolphins with the 39th overall selection in the draft. Following the release of former Pro-Bowler Reshad Jones, the Dolphins need a safety to pair with Eric Rowe. Winfield has the versatility to play both safety spots and nickelback in a dime and nickel defense.
The Draft Networks Trevor Sikkema stated the versatility that Winfield brings to the field when breaking down the Las Vegas Raiders draft needs.
"Winfield’s play recognition and football IQ are very high. He’s constantly baiting quarterbacks and reading their eyes to make high-impact plays in coverage. He would give the Raiders the versatility to play in a variety of different shells. Best of all, Winfield can play as a free safety or strong safety."
While the Dolphins and Raiders are two different teams, Winfield Jr’s skill set works in every defensive scheme. Pairing him with guys like Simmons, Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Rowe, and linebacker Jerome Baker could give Flores and the Dolphins defensive staff a defense filled with Queen chess pieces.
In reality, Simmons and Winfield Jr. point to what a Flores type player really is and what the game of football is becoming. It’s a game of versatility. Both Simmons and Winfield Jr. are that and it could be interesting seeing them flip positions on game day and succeed to the highest level wherever they lineup.