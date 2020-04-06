Cameron Wake doesn’t make the NFL’s All-Decade team but should have
The Miami Dolphins are not surprisingly represented well in the NFL’s All-Decade team but one name, Cameron Wake, should have been on the list.
Cameron Wake should be on the NFL’s All-Decade team as a defensive end, especially when you look to see who exactly did make it. Julius Peppers is on the list but Wake has better numbers. Still, it wasn’t enough to get him on the list and that is why his eventual bid for a Hall of Fame induction may also not come immediately.
The Dolphins are represented, sort of. Ndamukong Suh is one of the top defensive tackles on the NFL’s list. Suh played only three seasons for the Dolphins so most of his years came with the Lions where he played five seasons. He also has played with the Rams and now with the Buccaneers.
While Wake and Peppers had similar numbers over the last decade, with Wake edging him out in most categories, it is hard to pass on a player that put in 17 years in the NFL. Peppers retired in 2018.
Regardless, Wake’s numbers are as good or better than two of the others. Calais Campbell and Cameron Jordan. The fourth DE, J.J. Watt can do no wrong in the eyes of the NFL.
Wake put up 95 sacks over the last 10 years which is as good or better than the others. The problem that Wake suffered from was the fact that he played on a team that was never really good and a defense that often wasn’t good either.
