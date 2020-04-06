Miami Dolphins three-round mock draft focuses on getting better
The draft is quickly approaching and in this Miami Dolphins three-round mock draft, they are in a perfect position to make a splash or two and fix the holes on their current roster.
It has been said time and time again: the Miami Dolphins are in a prime position to make a number of splashes in this year’s NFL Draft. Miami holds more picks than any other team and has three 1st rounders with which they could select star quality players who can make immediate impacts on the team.
The talk all offseason has been about the quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa has been associated with the Dolphins for what feels like an eternity. Justin Herbert is the name currently being thrown around as a potential franchise guy for the Dolphins. But what if neither of them are picked at #5 and Miami goes in a different direction? Are there other players the Dolphins want or need that could fill in other gaps this roster still has?
All of this is obviously speculation and totally up in the air and, of course, nothing is for sure until the picks are called in. Yet, that still leaves the door open for all of us to engage in a wide variety of mock draft discussion. So, without further ado, here is my first three round mock draft for the Miami Dolphins.