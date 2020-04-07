Fansided
Miami Dolphins “greatest” in history doesn’t really need to be a thing

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino on the sidelines during halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
The Miami Dolphins are sitting at home, the training facility is empty and so are the stadium offices. Also empty, the need for a “Greatest of All-Time” debate.

With the NBA shuttered and the cancellation of the NCAA March Madness last month, Miami Dolphins fans are filling their voids with “greatest of all-time” brackets and other NFL teams are hosting their own versions for their teams. Well, guess what? The Miami Dolphins are not the Cleveland Browns and as such, there is no need to debate the topic.

We already freaking know who the greatest players in Dolphins history are and it’s not even close.

Greatest player in Miami Dolphins history? Dan Marino.

Greatest QB in Dolphins history? Dan Marino

The greatest coach in Dolphins history? Don Shula

Who belongs on the “Mt. Rushmore of Miami Dolphins”? Don Shula, Dan Marino, Larry Csonka, Jason Taylor, Dwight Stephenson.

You get the idea. No matter what names you put on a bracket they always end with Don Shula vs. Dan Marino. The only question really is who would you vote for. Sorry, Dan but that belongs to The Don.

There are a lot of fans that never got to see Marino play or Shula coach. These are the fans that immediately turn to this logo below when they hear “throwback logo”.

Dolphins logo
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Jimmy Johnson waves goodbye to the media during a press conference announcing his retirement as a head coach 16 January 2000 at their training facility in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Johnson’s assistant Dave Wannstedt was named as his replacement. AFP PHOTO RHONA WISE (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo by RHONA WISE / AFP) (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images) /

I know, it is sad isn’t it. There is never a right or wrong when it comes to fandom and Miami Dolphins fans can be polarizing. I mean there are those in the mainstream media that still want to debate the inclusion of Ricky Williams in the Ring of Honor.

Now I’m just saying stuff to annoy you and drive debate. We all know he doesn’t belong there.  See, I did it again.

Seriously though, it is fun to watch other teams fans host these types of brackets and questions because they legitimately don’t have a “greatest of” type player in their franchise’s history. We do. Many in fact. It just seems so silly to discuss it.  Quarantine does this to your brain by the way.

