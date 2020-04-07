This year you can attend the Miami Dolphins draft party live!
The Miami Dolphins annually host a live NFL Draft party. This event has typically been held at Hard Rock Stadium and this year, you can attend from anywhere you may be!
The Miami Dolphins have announced that they will still go ahead with their NFL Draft night party but this year, we are all able to attend! With the current state of health issues across the country, the Dolphins don’t want to leave you out so they are hosting the event virtually!
From your home, simply click and join their Facebook group and on draft night, sit back and join thousands of other Miami Dolphins fans in the virtual world!
The Dolphins are going to make sure that they bring as much of the “Live” event to the “Live virtual” event. Special exclusive content will be provided by the Dolphins which will include interviews with members of the 2020 Dolphins draft class. Q&A’s with current players and live analysis from the Dolphins own analysts.
You will need to bring your own beer to the event but look on the bright side, you also get to choose the food you bring as well!
The event will be held on the team’s Facebook page which you can join here.
"“While we remain vigilant of the ongoing situation that continues to impact so many, we hope the Facebook virtual draft party will bring fans together to celebrate our new players and interact with the team from their own homes,” said Miami Dolphins Vice President of Marketing Laura Sandall. “We look forward to welcoming the draft picks to South Florida and introducing them to the community when it is safe to do so.” – Via team released memo."
Miami has 14 draft picks to spend and there is no better way to spend your draft nights with other Miami Dolphins fans from around the world. Miami is making sure you stay a part of the team’s draft night. Visit Dolphins.com/Draft to sign up and get more information.