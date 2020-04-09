Miami Dolphins need to think long and hard about Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins are still the team most mentioned to draft Tua Tagovailoa this month, but they really need to be certain that he is the right choice.
Recent news has been reported that Tua Tagovailoa has failed at least one and potentially two team physicals. One is reported to have been by a top ten team. If the Miami Dolphins want him, they are going to take a blind shot drafting him.
Michael Lombardi reported recently on a podcast, that Tua’s injury history is also in question with not one but two wrist injuries, one of which was not originally disclosed.
Now, this is the time of year where NFL executives are going to lie through their teeth. They are going to blow so much smoke up media members rear-ends that it will come out of their nose. So now we are to believe that Tua Tagoavailoa is a medical risk with two failed physicals? Truth is, Tagovailoa has been a medical risk since he injured his hip.
Many still believe and many still want the Dolphins to draft the Alabama prospect by moving up to number three overall if need be. Others think the Dolphins should simply pass and move on to someone else. The raging debate on social media is not going to go away until after the first round of the draft is completed and then, more than likely, it still will be raging as the “I was right, you were wrong, the Dolphins were stupid” comments take over.
The real question is should the Miami Dolphins be considering Tagovailoa?
It’s not an easy question. The Dolphins need to get this one right. Drafting another quarterback that doesn’t evolve and grow over the first two seasons is not going to win championships. Many will point to a losing season in 2020 sets up drafting another top signal-caller in 2021 but then it is a matter of wasting draft capital. It’s wasting more if you trade that capital to move up on a guy that may not be healthy or be able to stay healthy.
Tagovailoa has a lot of talent and that can not be denied but differing opinions exist on what level of that talent cancels out the concerns of sitting in rehab rather than on the field? Perhaps an entire year off from football would do him good. Completely heal and be ready for the 2021 season. The Dolphins can afford to draft him and put him on IR for all that matters but is that the right course of action for a team that is trying to turn around a franchise that is known more for losing recently than anything else?
Those are the questions that the Dolphins brass has to ask themselves. They need to be 100% unified on the decision as well. Not one person can sit back and say, “I would have chosen the other guy”. This has to be unanimous and Stephen Ross has to be on board as well. Especially if they draft Tagovailoa. There can be no dissension there.
UPDATE: The failed physical reportedly happened at the NFL Combine.