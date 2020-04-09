The Miami Dolphins may not be able to afford trading up in the draft
Will the Miami Dolphins trade up in the NFL Draft later this month? That is a question that many are trying to answer but they may not be able to afford losing the draft picks.
When the Miami Dolphins begin the final hours of draft preparation, the fervor over what they will do with the plethora of draft picks will get debated more and more. When the draft opens on the first night, the speculation of Miami moving up will hit a frenzy.
I’m here to throw the proverbial cold water on the entire notion of moving up for anyone. Including Joe Burrow.
Joe Burrow is my favorite player in this year’s draft but I do not believe the Dolphins should starting throwing draft capital at the Bengals to get a trade done. I don’t think the Dolphins should be ready to throw draft capital to Detroit for the third overall pick either. Not for Justin Herbert, not for Tua Tagovailoa, not for anyone.
I would love to see Chase Young rushing off the edge or Joe Burrow dropping back to throw the ball to Preston Williams or DeVante Parker but I would also like to see the Dolphins address other pressing needs. See for the Dolphins to move up, they are going to have to pay for it. Money isn’t buying draft slots, draft picks will.
In round one, the Dolphins can address three needs. Quarterback, offensive line, safety, linebacker, or maybe edge-rusher. Three of those positions can be filled with top talent. The offensive line can be addressed with not just one selection but two. Then round two rolls around and Miami can add two more players from the top 60 of the class. A potential five starters in the first two rounds.
How can you justify moving those needs to a back burner for a quarterback that will likely be sitting at number five overall? You don’t. If the Dolphins are absolutely “in love” with a specific player, then that makes a little more sense but if there is any debate, any questions over which QB is better than the next, then Miami has to stay put and keep their draft picks.
This is the biggest draft for the Dolphins in more than 10 years. They can fix everything on both sides of the ball by staying pat and making smart draft picks. Reaching for players and trading draft capital is a risk that Miami can’t afford to screw up.
Fans think that Miami has the draft picks to control the draft. They believe that the Dolphins have no excuses to not move up for Tua Tagovailoa and that his rare talent should be enough reason for the Dolphins to go all-in but what is the absolute price on that move? Forfeiting a top safety and offensive lineman? In my opinion, not when a quarterback will be available at five overall if not 18.
Even in an absolute worst-case scenario where Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert, and Jordan Love are all off the board with the first four picks, the Dolphins will still have Chase Young to choose. That is the worst-case scenario and frankly, that isn’t all that bad given what Miami would be in a position to draft at five. Jalen Hurts and Jacob Eason would then be day two targets.
It may not be ideal from the standpoint of a fan but staying in position and drafting the best talent you can get and as many of them as you can get, makes more sense than anything else. Period. Miami should not trade up in the draft.