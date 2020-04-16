Full NFL Mock draft as teams ready for the event that is one week away
With the draft now one week away, it is time for one of our final 2020 NFL mock drafts as teams around the league prepare to do their work from home.
The NFL draft is officially one week away, and if you honestly believe you know what is going to unfold, go and buy a lottery ticket. The only thing that is certain is the NFL Draft date, which is next Thursday, April 23rd. So with that, a new NFL mock draft may not seem like it would make sense but very well could.
The Miami Dolphins hold three first-round picks, in addition to 11 other picks in the entire draft, the most by any team. Chris Grier and Coach Flores have been waiting for this day since both got appointed to their respective position, its what they built for.
I believe the first round is going to be crazy, so let’s see how this could potentially unfold:
1st overall – Cinnicannti Bengals – Joe Burrow – QB – LSU
The only team that would think of trading up is the Miami Dolphins, but four first-round draft picks is crazy talk. Joe will be going home and will be frustrated trying to learn Coach Taylor’s offense.
2nd overall Washington Redskins – Chase Young – DE – Ohio State
If anything, I think the top two picks have been set for a while. Yes, there were some rumors that Washington will go QB, but I think that was just smokescreen. Coach Rivera knows what to do with Young, just look at Julius Peppers
Trade – 3rd overall Las Vegas Raiders – Jerry Jeudy – WR – Alabama
Listen, the Raiders are similar to the Dolphins, they traded their best players away to build for these drafts. Coach Gruden was straight to the point last week, stating they are okay with Carr for his QB, they lack depth at WR. Remember coach Gruden got Jerry Rice to look his part once upon a time, so now he goes and gets Jerry Rice 2.0
4th overall New York Giants – Tristan Wirfs – OT – Iowa
Don’t believe the smokescreen, the Giants will add to their lackluster Oline. They have too much invested in Jones and Barkley.
Trade -5th overall Atlanta Falcons – Jeff Okudah – CB – Ohio state
I think Miami will look to trade down, as there isn’t a QB in this draft class worthy of a top 5 selection. The trade is simple, Miami moves to 16th overall and obtains a 1st, 2nd and 4th in 2020 and 1st and 3rd rounder in 2021. Atlanta gets the starting cornerback that they need since they dumped Trufant. Also, remember the Falcons love to make jumps in the 1st round.
6th overall Los Angles Chargers – Justin Herbert – QB – Oregon
I can’t believe that Tyrod Taylor is a starting QB in this league. He’s got talent, but nothing more than 4-12 season. New team and a new stadium will lead to the Chargers looking for a new QB
7th overall Carolina Panthers- Derrik Brown – DT – Auburn
Tua is not the pick. I honestly can see an Aaron Rodger slide for Tua. I think the Panther will build their Dline as they have lost too much depth. Brown is a legit top 3 player.
8th overall Arizona Cardinals – Jedricks Willis – OT – Alabama
Must protect Murray at all cost and open up running lanes for Drake. I thought Lamb would be here, but they just got Hopkins, so now they need time in the pocket.
9th overall Jacksonville Jaguars – Tua Tagovaoiloa – QB – Alabama
The Jags will end the slide, but I think he could end up going deep down in the 20’s. To be honest, I can’t understand what the Jags will do, Garner is not a QB in this league worth building around, so they take a chance on Tua who can potentially sit for a year behind him.
10th overall – Cleveland Browns – Andrew Thomas – OT – Georgia
Just add the same content as the Cardinals. The Browns need help to get OBJ, Landry and everyone else time to get open.