Miami Dolphins inquire about a trade with Jaguars for Leonard Fournette
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are one of a handful of teams that have spoken with the Jacksonville Jaguars about acquiring running back Leonard Fournette via trade.
Oh, the intrigue of the NFL Draft! With less than a week to go before the league’s biggest off-season event, the news is circulating now that the Jaguars are shopping and have had preliminary talks about a trade for Leonard Fournette. Including the Miami Dolphins.
Drafted fourth overall in the 2017 draft, Fournette was supposed to be the best running back in the draft class. A can’t miss prospect that was going to take the Jaguars to the next level. Instead, the Jaguars are moving on a short three years later. Maybe. If they can find a suitable offer.
Fournette rushed for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season with nine rushing touchdowns and one more receiving. In his second season, Fournette missed eight games of the season due to injury and a suspension. More on that in a minute.
In 2019, Fournette rushed for 1,152 yards scoring three times. He caught 76 receptions but did not find the endzone.
The question now becomes what do the Jaguars want for him? The Dolphins have plenty of draft capital to toss at the Jaguars but Miami would be better off staying away if the asking price is in the top two rounds.
Interestingly enough, Fournette’s suspension in 2018 came during a game with the Buffalo Bills. Fournette got into a fight, throwing a punch, at current Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaq Lawson.
With the draft now closing in on days instead of weeks, the Dolphins and every other team are going to start being spoken about in rumored trade talks. What interest the Dolphins actually have in the running back is unknown.