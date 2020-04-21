AFC East: Miami Dolphins rivals making moves to trade up in draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are probably thrilled to see the New England Patriots without Tom Brady but now it appears that their AFC East rivals are working to get a QB.
According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins AFC East rivals have made a trade that will send retired and soon to be unretired tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round draft pick.
Gronkowski retired from the NFL ahead of last season but it appears that his former quarterback was able to convince him to unretire. It is also interesting that the Buccaneers were willing to part with a fourth-round draft pick. Many now question the future of O.J. Howard is in Tampa Bay.
With the extra ammunition added to an already 12 pick draft, the Patriots are in a position to move up for a quarterback to replace Tom Brady. The Patriots own the 23rd pick in this week’s draft and the quarterback is considered to be one of their top, if not “the” top need for the team.
Of course, the question now becomes this, if the Patriots do covet a quarterback which QB would that be and how far up the draft board are they willing to trade to in order to get him? There has been some speculation that the Patriots are hoping to land Jordan Love of Boise State while others believe they will sit pat and wait until round two or three where they may target Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.
One thing is for certain, another member of the Super Bowl Patriots seasons is leaving and Tom Brady is getting another weapon. Although I still don’t think they will beat the Saints for the division.