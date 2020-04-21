Miami Dolphins could target DT at 5 after another veteran release
By Brian Miller
Jonathan Ledbetter was not a household name and he was not one of the Miami Dolphins players they were likely to build around but he has been released nonetheless.
Over the last several days the Miami Dolphins have released six players and today they released a seventh with Jonathan Ledbetter being let go today. Gerald Willis was also released and that takes away some depth at the position. At number five the Dolphins are expected to draft a quarterback or an offensive tackle, but what if the plan is to draft Derrick Brown?
Brown has been climbing a lot of draft boards lately. We recently mocked him to the Panthers at seven. I believe that Brown could be a big target for the Dolphins, however, there is a but to that line of thinking.
The released players along the defensive line is something that screams “we are taking a defensive tackle”. There is no reason to flaunt that unless you are trying to give the impression that you are doing exactly what everyone thinks you will. In other words, it’s a bait and switch play by Chris Grier.
While I wouldn’t mind seeing Brown at five overall, I doubt the Dolphins go in this direction that early. There simply seems to be too many other needs than at defensive tackle. Don’t get me wrong, I think the team will most definitely address this position in the draft. Just not at pick number five.
The draft drama will play out in two more days and you can watch all of the draft on ESPN or NFL Network in a simulcast telecast of the event.