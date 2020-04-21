Miami Dolphins would have already traded with Bengals if they were
By Brian Miller
When the NFL Draft opens Thursday night don’t expect a trade between the Miami Dolphins and the Bengals. It would have already happened.
This is a prediction and it is based on common sense. If a trade between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals was going to happen, it would have already been done and the Miami Dolphins would officially be on the proverbial clock.
If you are one of those Dolphins fans who were holding out hope that the Miami Dolphins would somehow draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, it is probably time to put that wish away. I have because, well, I want Joe Burrow in Miami but the soon to be “Tiger King” will be a Bengal. I know that was really a bad pun.
With the Dolphins, or any other team for that matter, looking to move up to one, the cost is going to be a lot and in cases like this, traditionally the trades are done a bit early so a team, like the Bengals, can shake up their draft plans as they would have more picks.
In the case of the Bengals, I would want a deal done before the clock starts clicking. Knowing that I will be picking at five overall and likely 18 and 26 as well, it helps me better prepare. It helps me run my own internal mock drafts to get an idea of who will be there.
I don’t expect the Dolphins to move up to number one unless the Bengals freak out on Thursday night and suddenly think they need the extra draft picks. It is pretty much a guarantee at this point that Joe Burrow is going to the Bengals. It’s a shame too because Burrow would likely flourish in South Florida with the Dolphins.