Miami Dolphins should look at offensive lineman late first and second
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be drafting an offensive lineman early in round one but honestly, they should wait until the end of round one and then draft two in the second.
When the Miami Dolphins are on the clock two days from now, offensive tackle will be in play at the fifth overall pick but the talent later in the round and in round two is good and may not be that far off from the top of the drafts talent.
Ezra Cleveland is a 6’6″ offensive tackle from Boise State that could be available when the Dolphins pick at 39 but he also may fall to 56 depending on what teams do in round one and early round two. A recent report by Tony Pauline of Pro-football Network says that the Dolphins really like this kid. It’s a name to keep an eye out for.
Isaiah Wilson of Georgia opted to come out early but he has top ten talent who will likely get drafted in early round two because he doesn’t have the same resume as fellow Georgia tackle, Andrew Thomas. Still, Wilson is a big guy who is well rounded in his blocking abilities. Again, the Dolphins are going to need more than just one and probably more than two offensive lineman. Drafting Cleveland and Wilson would greatly improve the line and potentially save two of the first three picks in this draft.
Another name to watch is Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz is a guard/center but he may be in play if the Dolphins want and miss out on Michigan center Cesar Ruiz. One thing is for certain, the Dolphins are going to address the line of scrimmage, it’s just a matter of who.