Miami Dolphins: How to stream the NFL Draft with fuboTV
The NFL Draft is this week. Don’t miss all the picks and deals the Miami Dolphins will be making. Instead, stream it with fuboTV.
The first round of an all-digital NFL Draft will start this Thursday at 8PM ET. That means we are only a few days away from seeing who the Miami Dolphins will be adding to the roster.
The draft will continue through Saturday, with all seven rounds playing out on NFL Network. There have been plenty of questions surrounding this year’s draft – a global pandemic will do that. But at least it’s a taste of sports that we’ve been yearning for.
Miami Dolphins NFL Draft Picks
Round 1, No. 5 overall; Round 1, No. 18 overall; Round 1, No. 26 overall; Round 2, No. 39 overall; Round 2, No. 56 overall; Round 3, No. 70 overall; Round 4, No. 141 overall; Round 5, No. 153 overall; Round 5, No. 162 overall; Round 5, No. 173 overall; Round 6, No. 197 overall; Round 7, No. 227 overall; Round 7, No. 246 overall; Round 7, No. 251 overall.
You’re not going to want to miss it. Instead, you should stream it with fuboTV.
fuboTV gives you access to 100+ channels with local sports (when we get them), news and a Cloud DVR. There are no hidden fees, no contracts and it starts at $54.99 per month.
There are a number of different packages to choose from, ranging from $54.99 to $79.99. But you can start a seven-day free trial of the service today.
Do the math on it. That means you can watch the NFL Draft all weekend for free. If you end up loving your service, keep it. If you don’t? No harm, no foul.
There’s no downside here. So start a free trial today and enjoy a weekend of football. Kind of.