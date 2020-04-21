NFL Draft rumors are scarce as executives work with closed company
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft lead up is usually filled with as much “intelligent” intrigue and speculation but this year? There isn’t much at all.
Scattered around home offices and parents basements, NFL general managers and coaches are holed up trying not to send their wife and kids in the other room out into the Corona filled outdoors. I mean how many times as they prep for the NFL Draft do they need to hear the Frozen sing-a-long?
You know that’s playing in the other room. The point is that with the NFL team offices shut down and locked, coaches and general managers are not talking about draft plans while Harvey the janitor is emptying wastebaskets and calling the local beat writer for a C-note.
Welcome to the 2020 NFL Draft where no one knows what is going on because no one is sitting next to someone telling them what the plan is. Think about this for a second. If a general manager wants player B no one needs to know about it. Not the coach, not the owner, not the team scouts. No one. He simply can wait until the night of the draft and say, “This is who I decided upon.”
Typically, there are rumbles that a certain player may fall or rise or that a team is really high on a specific guy over another one. This isn’t a typical year and instead, most media guys are talking about “rumors” dating back to the scouting combine. Others are claiming that an agent or player rep has called them but do you really think someone like Chris Grier is going to call Tua Tagovailo’s agent in the days before the draft to say, “I’m drafting your kid”? No, no he is not.
What little bit of rumor out there could be coming from the hole at the top of the teepee as smoke signals rise into the virtual world. And if they are, those two are coming from those who are in control of what gets released.