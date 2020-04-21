Thursday’s opening NFL Draft night might not be all that crazy
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and while everyone pretty much expects a crazy night of trades and moves, chances are, it is going to be rather safe and predictable.
Most are predicting a frenzy, chaotic, opening night to the 2020 NFL Draft but that may not be the case this year. While there will be trades, I’m not sure the top of the draft will see too much, if any to start.
One of the reasons for this change is simple, the NFL Draft is being held in home offices and basements around the country. IT teams have been sent to the general manager’s homes and coaches’ homes. There are party lines open and direct lines to the NFL offices but there are bound to be hiccups and honestly, I think the many teams will be worried about things getting screwed up, or they will get screwed up.
The NFL has run a series of mock drafts this week with GM’s and coaches to test the equipment and the new process of how things will work. Some considered it successful with a few glitches while some others called it a cluster. Somewhere in between lies the truth.
Add to all of this the fact that you have teams trying to call other teams to work out a deal, coaches trying to call players and their agents, and then trying to call the league offices or a doctor or whoever they call on draft day, it is going to be nuts…in their homes. As for what we see in terms of the draft on television or trades. I would expect a safer approach which could mean less trades and safer picks. Especially in round one.