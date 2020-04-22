Lastes Miami Dolphins rumors suggest move up for offensive tackle
By Brian Miller
If you are one of those Miami Dolphins fans who think the NFL Draft begins and ends with who they draft at quarterback with number five, you might need to sit down.
According to the latest growing rumors, the Miami Dolphins have spoken with teams in the top four about moving up and these same reports suggest that the Dolphin are more interested in drafting a top offensive tackle rather a quarterback.
This would be near shocking if the Dolphins did, in fact, skip quarterback and jumped up for an offensive tackle instead of staying put at number five. Some are suggesting an unprecedented run at tackle could happen in this draft. The Dolphins appear to be interested in Andrew Thomas, a player many believe would be available in the early teens but most assuredly at pick number five.
Why the Dolphins would want to move up from five for an offensive tackle is surprising given the number of top players at the position. Others think this is all smoke and mirrors and that Miami’s real intent it to stay at five and draft a QB while trading up from 18 to draft an offensive lineman.
One thing is for certain, as the Dolphins near draft day tomorrow, it is becoming clear that nothing is clear. The Dolphins are all over the board in terms of what their interests could be at this point. From Tua Tagovailoa to Thomas to Derrick Brown or even a wide-receiver, the Dolphins appear to be a team willing to move if the right situation arises. Of course, the price to move is the bigger question.