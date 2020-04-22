Why the Miami Dolphins may be the team to offer a deal to Washington
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft can’t get here soon enough and by the time it is here, the Miami Dolphins may be on the move. As in up to pick number two.
Josina Anderson of ESPN is reporting that one NFL team has made a “complete” offer to the Redskins for the second overall pick. Could this team be the Miami Dolphins? It is possible and frankly, it might just be likely.
The Miami Dolphins want a quarterback and there has been a lot of speculation that they want to get one so bad that trading up is an option. Trading up to three makes some sense but moving up to number two is going to be very costly. Costly in the realm of multiple first and second-round draft picks over the next two years.
The question here is why would the Dolphins trade up? Miami fans would be absolutely shocked if the Dolphins made a move up for Chase Young. Young is considered to be one of the best if not the best player in the draft but trading up for Young doesn’t make a lot of sense given the cost of making the move.
If the Dolphins were this team, it would almost have to be for a quarterback. Another question is what kind of compensation would be involved? Some are speculating that a trade up to three could also include that team receiving offensive tackle Trent Williams in the deal. The Redskins have been trying to move him and Williams has said that he will not play for them.
What happens early in the draft is unknown but this could be a huge move that shakes up the first round, if the Dolphins are involved in this, it will shake-up the fans for certain.
Of course, we don’t know who has talked to the Redskins and no deal has actually been made. Anderson only says that an offer was or has been made. Now we wait to see if the Redskins take it or make the pick at two. Just one more thing to anticipate in the next day or two.