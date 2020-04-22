Phinphanatic writer’s 2020 Miami Dolphins first round mock draft
The NFL Draft is almost here but the Miami Dolphins are not quite on the clock just yet so there is still time to make some final predictions.
We are just two days away from the 2020 NFL Draft and you have seen a multitude of mock drafts. Now our writers give you their final thoughts on where the Dolphins should go in the first round. Will it be Tua Tagovailoa? Justin Herbert maybe? Or will the Dolphins opt to not draft a quarterback at all and go with an offensive lineman?
The only thing we do know for certain is that the draft will still happen and general managers. coaches and even the NFL commissioner will be conducting their drafts from their homes and basements. This year’s NFL Draft is definitely going to be like none other in past years.
While trades will happen, like they do every year, it would hard to predict where the trades would take place. It would also be too confusing to assemble a mock draft for seven writers so, for the purpose of simplicity, this mock draft assumes the Dolphins stay at 5, 18 and 26 in the first round.
Now that we got that out of the way, let’s explore where each writer believes the Miami Dolphins will go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.