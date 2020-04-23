Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft day arrives and everyone is saying
By Brian Miller
The day has finally arrived. NFL Draft 2020 is here and the wide range of draft possibilities for the Miami Dolphins continues to grow with everyone saying something different.
With hours now until the draft starts, no one knows what the Miami Dolphins are going to do but everyone seems to think they do. Continued speculation grows by the hour and minutes on social media with top mainstream reporters claiming a source has given them information.
Some are reporting that the Miami Dolphins will draft an offensive tackle with their fifth overall pici while others believe that the tackle will be taken when the Dolphins move up to three to get that tackle.
Others, like Jeff Darlington, have said that he is hearing the Dolphins will take quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the pick at five. He said that those in the league would be shocked if Tua wasn’t the Dolphins pick.
Then there are those who say they have heard the Dolphins are taking a defensive player, another says Justin Herbert, and then there is the whole trade up to pick two for who knows what player.
Luckily, tonight, it all ends. All of it. No more speculation for round one. We will know how many draft picks will be available on day two if the Dolphins trade up. It’s all crazy and the draft itself may or may not be crazy with trades but we will soon see.
As for what the Dolphins do with their picks, it is pretty safe to say that whoever said the Dolphins will draft that guy or this guy will then claim they were right and the others wrong but honestly, most of them have doubled up their predictions to give them better odds of hitting it right.