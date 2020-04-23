Miami Dolphins finally address the offensive line with Austin Jackson
By Brian Miller
After ignoring the offensive line for so long, the Miami Dolphins finally address the position and get USC’s Austin Jackson with pick 18.
It seems like forever that the Miami Dolphins were drafting Laremy Tunsil only to turn him away and sending him to the Houston Texans. Now they have his replacement in USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson.
Jackson isn’t flashy but he gets the job done and fills a huge need for the team. Miami opted to pass on two safeties, Grant Delpit and Xavier McKinney to take the top offensive lineman left on the board. Miami could still go with another offensive line player with their next pick at 26. Maybe Ezra Cleveland or Cesar Ruiz.
Miami is killing the draft so far, opting to say put and use the draft picks that they acquired through trades last year. This pick was the first-round selection acquired by trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers.
It is unclear if the Dolphins will ask Jackson to play on the right or left side. With Tua Tagovailoa throwing left-handed, the Dolphins need to upgrade the right side of the line which will be his blindside. Jesse Davis currently holds the spot on paper.
Jackson becomes the second offensive lineman added to the team. Miami signed guard/tackle Ereck Flowers in free agency but they also need to find a center which is why many believe that Ruiz will be the pick at 26.
Miami has one more selection tonight before coming back to make three more on Friday night.