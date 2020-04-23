Miami Dolphins indeed Tanked for Tua Tagovailoa picking him at 5
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins did not need to trade up and got the guy that many have speculated about for two seasons. Tua Tagovailoa is now a Dolphins QB.
With the 5th pick in the NFL Draft the Miami Dolphins who reportedly were tanking their 2019 season for Tua Tagovailoa, got the guy they wanted without having to make a move up and still winning five games in 2019.
Tonight, there are a lot of happy Miami Dolphins fans as they have been living on the edge waiting for this draft pick to happen. Tua Tagovailao, injury history and all will now need to become the face of the franchise. He will trade the tropical climate of Hawaii for the tropical climate of South Florida.
Health is obviously a huge concern but if the Dolphins new QB can stay upright and on the field, he could be the best QB on the Dolphins roster since Dan Marino. Naturally, the question will be what number will the 13 wearing Alabama QB wear? Earlier this month Tua said it is just a number.
More importantly, the Dolphins made a decision. Whether you preferred Justin Herbert or Jordan Love, the Dolphins took a player with a stellar college resume. They took a player that other players love to play for. Tua has shown a lot of leadership as a quarterback at Alabama and his teammates have raved about him. Now he will have to take over for Ryan Fitzpatrick at some point.
Tua is not likely to see the field in 2020 as he continues to recover from his 2019 hip injury. The Dolphins don’t need him to start. He will have a full year to recover and learn the system, a smart player, Tua should be ready to go starting in 2021.
With Tua off the board, Justin Herbert was taken with pick six by the Chargers. So far, no trades have been made in the draft. That is surprising considering many believe at least two if not more would have happened.
Miami’s next pick is at 18 barring a trade up but at least they have the QB they wanted and all of their draft picks.