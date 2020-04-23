Miami Dolphins preparing a “Godfather” package for Joe Burrow
By Brian Miller
In the hours leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, there will be a lot of rumors, speculation, and guesses. The latest? The Miami Dolphins want Joe Burrow really bad.
Somewhere Joe Burrow needs to be asking himself if he really wants to say in Ohio or jump ship for sunny South Florida. A phone call to the Bengals might persuade them to accept whatever offer the Miami Dolphins are offering. A “Godfather” deal that Profootballtalk.com is reporting.
Mike Florio is reporting that the Miami Dolphins’ interest in the 3rd overall pick currently owned by the Lions is not a move being made for a tackle or for Tua Tagavoiloa. It’s a deal that will hopefully allow them to jump to the number one overall spot for Joe Burrow.
There has been a lot of chatter over the last 24 hours that the Dolphins are actually trying to get Detroit’s 3rd overall without giving up their 5th overall, thus having two picks in the top five of the draft. Now, PFT is saying it’s not to keep the picks but instead to present the Bengals with an offer so good that they can’t refuse.
Miami has been reported to have contacted the Bengals several times over the last week to try and get a package together that the Bengals would accept. Thus far, the Bengals have declined and they are now publicly saying they have no intentions of trading the pick and will make Joe Burrow the selection at one.
That is all well and great but if the Dolphins can somehow get a package together that is too good to turn down, will the Bengals change their tune? Maybe but the bigger question is how far will the Dolphins go to lock up the top draft pick? Should they?
Miami essentially will be trading away offensive tackle help, safety help, edge rushing help, likely trading away a running back prospect and next year’s draft picks as well. For one guy. I am a big Joe Burrow fan but that price may be ridiculously too high.