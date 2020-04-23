Miami Dolphins trade down to get another pick but stay in round one
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don’t need more draft picks but that is exactly what they did tonight when they traded the 26th pick to the Green Bay Packers.
The wait for the Miami Dolphins to make their final pick of the night is going to take a little longer. Two picks after they watched Michigan center Cesar Ruiz go off the board, the Miami Dolphins traded with the Green Bay Packers and will now pick in the 30th spot.
For the Packers, the move brought quarterback Jordan Love, a player that the Dolphins were rumored to be highly interested in. For the Dolphins, they get the Packers pick at 30 and an additional fourth-round selection as well.
Miami still has several needs that have yet to be addressed. They could go with an edge rusher where Yutor Gross-Matos and A.J. Epenesa are still available or they could double down on the offensive line. Miami has been rumored to be very high on Ezra Cleveland. Isaiah Wilson is still available as well and is a good right tackle.
The Dolphins may still trade out of the first round altogether. Overall there have not been many trades tonight. The Buccaneers traded up, the 49’ers traded up and down, and the Patriots continued their habit of trading out of the first round.
The Dolphins will be up again soon but for now, Chris Grier is making some noise with solid draft picks and still working the phones to acquire more draft capital that will allow him to move around in the mid-rounds that will take place tomorrow and early Saturday.