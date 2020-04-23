Miami Dolphins about to trade a lot of picks according to “fake” Schefter
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are closing in on a trade with the Detroit Lions that is going to shake up the draft according to fake Adam Schefter.
If the report from fake Adam Schefter is true, the Miami Dolphins are moving closer to a trade that will put the Miami Dolphins in the third spot and the Detroit Lions hold a ton of Miami’s draft picks. Is this part of a larger plan by the Dolphins to get Joe Burrow or are the Dolphins that in love with another player they don’t believe will be available at pick 5?
I will admit it, I got schooled on this one and bought into it the fake Twitter ID. Yet would anyone really be surprised by this? I wouldn’t be. Here is what the fake profile is reporting
Fake Adam Schefter is reporting that the Dolphins are closing in on the deal and that it could be for the Dolphins 18, 39th, and a first-round pick in 2021 and possibly more.
Note the @AdamSchefnor Twitter tag. It was easy to miss because of all the misdirection going on today and the smoke and the mirrors get the best of us and this one got me.
The Dolphins have been rumored for the last 24 hours to be trying to get two picks in the top five to package for the first overall pick. This one wasn’t all that wild of a projection given the circulating talk. Either way, for now, it’s not true so don’t worry and don’t fret. The Dolphins may make a move similar to what he is trying to troll us with but for now, that isn’t the case. But hey, I got it, I got taken and that is why we have to be careful with what we hear on a day like this.